Registration for YMCA Turkey Trot opens Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Registration for this year’s YMCA Buffalo Niagara Turkey Trot will open on Thursday at 11 a.m.

The 126th race will be taking place once again on Thanksgiving Day. For those who want to walk or run, but don’t want to attend the in-person event, a virtual option is available.

The virtual option lets people participate anytime between Thanksgiving (November 25) and November 28.

The first 1,200 people to register, either for the in-person or virtual event, will get a pair of YMCA Turkey Troy knit texting gloves.

Every year, the event sells out, so those looking to participate should sign up as soon as possible. Proceeds from the race benefit the YMCA Buffalo Niagara’s programs.

To register, click or tap here.