BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A reimagined Buffalo Pride Week kicks off tomorrow, celebrating the local LGBTQ+ community, a little differently this year.

Right now, Pride flags line parts of Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street, marking what would normally be the route of the Pride parade.

All week long, participants are encouraged to decorate their homes, write about what Pride means to you on social media, and attend any of Pride week’s outdoor or virtual events.