BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old from Buffalo is behind bars after a judge revoked his release.

Kahill Reeves has recently been arrested eight times in relation to vehicle theft crimes. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says these incidents happened over a two-month span.

The District Attorney’s Office says it filed a motion to request Reeves be held without bail “as he is accused of committing additional crimes following his arraignment on multiple pending cases.” Reeves was subsequently remanded on four of his cases pending in Buffalo City Court.

Here are the incidents Reeves has been charged in:

December 31 – Reeves was arrested after police say he was seen driving a stolen vehicle in the area of Doat and Bailey in Buffalo. Police say he refused to pull over and crashed into a parked car at Suffolk near LaSalle.

January 11 – Reeves was accused of driving a stolen vehicle on Keystone Avenue. Prosecutors say Reeves and the others in the vehicle got out and ran from police, but Reeves was apprehended on Wex Street.

January 12 – Police say Reeves was seen in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle on E. Amherst Street. According to police, the victim’s credit card, which had reportedly been used at a gas station, was found in Reeves’ pocket. He was also accused of giving police a false name.

January 20 – Reeves was allegedly seen driving a stolen vehicle on E. Delavan near East End Avenue. Officers chased him, culminating in Reeves crashing into another vehicle on E. Delavan near Roma, police say.

February 1 – Police say Reeves tried to steal a vehicle from a residence in the Town of Tonawanda, but the owner ran after it. Reeves and a 17-year-old were accused of running off with a backpack that contained a wallet, six credit cards and a pair of wireless earphones. Following this, police say they tried to get a ride from a rideshare driver, but police found them as they were getting in the vehicle.

February 7 – Reeves and two others were allegedly seen sleeping in a stolen vehicle parked at Colvin and Crescent avenues.

February 17 – Police responded to Cordova Avenue after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle. They say it was stolen and that Reeves was in possession of it.

February 21 – While investigating vehicle larcenies in the area of Florence and Glenhaven in Amherst, police say the suspect vehicle fled officers and drove into Niagara County. Reeves was accused of driving it.

The stolen vehicles had been taken from the Town of Tonawanda, Cheektowaga, Buffalo and Amherst. Reeves is facing numerous charges, including criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, grand larceny, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawfully fleeing a police officer.

Prior to these arrests, Reeves was part of the District Attorney’s Office’s restorative justice program for adolescent offenders who had pending prosecution.

“Our office consented to the dismissal of the charge against the adolescent offender after he successfully completed the program,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

Reeves, who is now in custody, will be back in court on March 14 for a felony hearing regarding the first four cases.