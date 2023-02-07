BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Workers at a local coffee shop walked out of the café on Tuesday and announced their efforts to unionize.

Workers at Remedy House Coffee, a store located on Rhode Island Street, announced their intention to unionize with Rochester Regional Joint Board of Workers United, the same union that Starbucks workers organized with.

The organization claims that in response to the efforts, management at the store fired a worker.

Over the past year, workers at several local Starbucks locations unionized and went on strike with the same Rochester organization.

The Remedy House workers staged a protest outside of the store on Tuesday afternoon after the store closed.

Reached by phone, Remedy House’s Andrew Trautman told News 4: “It is of the utmost importance for us to talk to our employees and we are not here to stop them by any means. If they want to join a union then that is their prerogative.”