BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Fire Department is mourning the loss of their brother, 37-year-old Firefighter Jason Arno, who made the ultimate sacrifice while battling a four-alarm blaze at 745 Main Street on Wednesday.

Firefighter Arno was a son, a husband and a father who many are now calling a hero. Arno was recently married and has a three-year-old daughter. South District Councilman Chris Scanlon says he cannot imagine the pain for Arno’s family.

“To know that your loved one, your son, your spouse, your father is going to work for the day and they don’t come home is incomprehensible to me and it’s heartbreaking,” Scanlon said.

Remembered for his bravery and devotion to public service, Firefighter Arno is an example of Buffalo’s resiliency and willingness to help one’s neighbor in any situation, according to Scanlon.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown addressed the city Thursday afternoon with Fire Commissioner William Renaldo. Mayor Brown says the Buffalo Fire Department never hesitates, putting their lives on the line to serve others.

“Every day they put on that uniform they put their lives on the line,” Mayor Brown said. “When the call comes in, they go and they want to do a good job for the community.”

Councilman Scanlon is no stranger to the department with many family members and friends serving on the front lines. He was on scene and witnessed the first responders standing at attention paying their respects to one of their own.

“It was one of the most impactful things I’ve ever witnessed in person. To see those men and women pay their respects to their fallen brother,” Scanlon said.

In just one day, there has already been an outpouring of support, thoughts and prayers for the Arno family. Councilman Scanlon says this has been a difficult year, but this city always comes together in times of need.

“It’s been tough watching one thing after another happen and kind of having the residents of the City of Buffalo and the city itself repeatedly getting kicked for the last year, year and a half. But I think what you witness after each incident is the resiliency of the people of Buffalo,” Scanlon added.

The Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 is accepting donations on behalf of the Arno family. Monetary donations can be mailed or dropped off to the office at 500 Southside Parkway in Buffalo.