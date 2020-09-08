Remote learning starts today for Buffalo Public Schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo public students head back to class today completely online.
This is a decision that will be re-evaluated in October.
In the meantime, teachers in the district are fighting against the requirement that forces them to go into school buildings a couple of times a week, even though the students will not be there.
A state judge denied the Buffalo Teachers Federation’s request for a temporary restraining order, which would allow teachers to work from home instead.
The matter returns to court on September 21st.