Renovation complete at Masten Clubhouse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kids in the Queen City can now return to the Masten Clubhouse.

The building houses the Boys and Girls Club of Buffalo.

It’s been closed for the past eleven months for a major renovation.

The clubhouse now has air conditioning, new bathrooms, floors, and windows.

There’s also been a lot of work done to the gym.

Officials say this $500,000 renovation will allow them to serve a lot more children.

Officials say the Masten Clubhouse was built back in 1957 and this is its first renovation.