BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders with Empire State Development said they’re moving forward on renovations to the African-American Heritage Corridor.
Construction started Friday at the Michigan Street Baptist Church. Crews are working to stabilize the roof and foundation. New York State is giving more than $1 million to save the historic building.
The Michigan Street Baptist Church was built in 1845 and was the last stop on the Underground Railroad for freedom seekers escaping to Canada.
Community News
- Totally Buffalo shop local event and toy drive continue through Dec. 5
- WNYers plunge into Lake Erie to benefit Special Olympics NY
- Renovations begin to stabilize Michigan Street Baptist Church
- Lt. Arren Boyd speaks on the 2021 Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, help needed
- Buffalo Employment and Training Center hosts mini job fair on East Ferry St.