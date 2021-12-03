Renovations begin to stabilize Michigan Street Baptist Church

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders with Empire State Development said they’re moving forward on renovations to the African-American Heritage Corridor.

Construction started Friday at the Michigan Street Baptist Church. Crews are working to stabilize the roof and foundation. New York State is giving more than $1 million to save the historic building.

The Michigan Street Baptist Church was built in 1845 and was the last stop on the Underground Railroad for freedom seekers escaping to Canada.