Rep. Higgins wants to see sites on Buffalo waterfront opened back up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rep. Brian Higgins is not happy to see that so many public recreational spaces along Buffalo’s waterfront are closed.

Higgins spoke about six areas in particular, including the Father Baker Pedestrian Bridge and areas inside the Tifft Nature Preserve.

Areas of Tifft and the pedestrian bridge haven’t reopened since being damaged in a storm last fall. As for the other sites, Higgins says they are closed unnecessarily.

Higgins is calling on the custodians at various sites to assess the old damage immediately and apply for federal reimbursement.