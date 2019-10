BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are the drivers in your city really that bad?

If you live in Portland, Oregon, that would be a “yes.”

According to QuoteWizard, Portland has the worst drivers in America.

That’s followed by Boise and Virginia Beach.

On the opposite side, Detroit has the best drivers, according to the list.

Where did Buffalo end up on the best drivers list? Number 14.