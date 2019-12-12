Report: Five UB employees deported from Russia

MOSCOW (WIVB) — The deportation of five University at Buffalo employees from Russia has been ordered, according to a report from Reuters.

The report says the school’s employees were found “guilty of violating the terms of their visas.”

While in Russia, Reuters says the group of employees gave a lecture at a university after entering on a multiple-entry tourist visa.

“This activity did not correspond with their stated purpose for entering the Russian Federation,” Reuters reports the court stated.

The five people were fined and have the opportunity to appeal their deportation, the report says.

UB released a statement on the matter.