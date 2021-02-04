Report links bank bias to city’s record of racial segregation

(WIVB)– The state’s top banking watchdog now says “Redlining” is a big reason Buffalo is one of the most racially-segregated cities in America.

They call it “redlining” because businesses would draw a red line on a map around a certain neighborhood and refuse to do business. This means no banks, mortgages, retail businesses, or insurance based on racial makeup.

It is a practice that has been illegal for years.

Redlining can starve a neighborhood of the resources it needs to prosper, creating a wealth gap between minority neighborhoods and white neighborhoods–specifically in the greater Buffalo area.

The report compiled by the State Department of Financial Services says redlining became prevalent in the 1930s as the city’s East Side evolved from mostly white to mostly African American.

The dots on the map show where mortgages have originated in the last three years, the shaded areas are census tracts that are at least 80% minority.

It seems obvious where you could draw the red line.

“I am not surprised by the report. You look at our community as a whole, particularly on the East Side where I am from and where I represent, you see the impact of the redlining. This is built up over years, but you could just see the impact.” Legislator Howard Johnson, (D) Buffalo

East Side homeowner William Wroblewski said, “Other parts of the city get new houses, and you know, this area gets nothing.”

The DFS in its report says non-bank mortgage lenders, loan companies and mortgage firms have a worse record in minority communities than traditional banks. Which adds to the blight in those neighborhoods and widens the wealth gap, along racial lines, between neighborhoods.