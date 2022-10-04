(Photo taken by the ECSO Marine Unit, provided by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boat rescue was made at the Erie Basin Marina on Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A distress call was made from the waters just before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, as a boat had gone into shallow waters and landed in a rocky area surrounding a navigation light near the roundhouse water intake structure.

Lake Erie Towing and law enforcement helped make the rescue.

One person was taken to ECMC for concussion-like symptoms and a laceration. The three other people on the boat weren’t injured.

The official cause is still under investigation.