BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boat rescue was made at the Erie Basin Marina on Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
A distress call was made from the waters just before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, as a boat had gone into shallow waters and landed in a rocky area surrounding a navigation light near the roundhouse water intake structure.
Lake Erie Towing and law enforcement helped make the rescue.
One person was taken to ECMC for concussion-like symptoms and a laceration. The three other people on the boat weren’t injured.
The official cause is still under investigation.
