Researchers at UB say new drug may protect against memory loss in Alzheimer’s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The University at Buffalo, in collaboration with Tetra Therapeutics, have discovered a new drug through research that may protect against memory loss, nerve damage, and other symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers found the drug, BPN14770, deters the effects a hallmark protein of Alzheimer’s that is toxic to nerve cells.

Under development by Tetra Therapeutics, BPN14770 could help activate mechanisms that support nerve health and prevent dementia, even with the progression Alzheimer’s, according to UB.

Benefits of BPN14770 could translate to Fragile X syndrome, developmental disabilities, and schizophrenia, researchers say.

“Our new research suggests that BPN14770 may be capable of activating multiple biological mechanisms that protect the brain from memory deficits, neuronal damage, and biochemical impairments,” said Ying Xu, MD, Ph.D., co-lead investigator and research associate professor in the UB School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.