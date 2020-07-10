Residents at Hertel Park Senior Apartments evacuated as thousands of National Grid customers lose power in North Buffalo

UPDATE 6:26 p.m. Friday — The power at the Hertel Park Senior Apartments has been restored. Officials say, the senior apartment complex was a high priority because of the residents inside.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sweeping power outages in North Buffalo, along with record setting heat hit residents at the Hertel Park Senior Apartments hard on Friday.

Dozens of seniors inside the Hertel Park Senior Apartments were escorted out of their apartments, many were suffering from the high heat. The loss of power caused problems with those who were on oxygen and medications.

Emergency crews helped many of the seniors climb aboard an NFTA bus that was serving as a cooling station.

“I was sleeping and I got woke up. My air condition was off, my air conditioning and everything. And I just went grocery shopping so my food is going to be ruined,” said Sherry Jones resident

“There’s people on oxygen in here. We’re all seniors, we’re 55 to 100 years old here, and you can’t be in a building that’s like 100 degrees without oxygen,” said Suzie Brown.

Friday morning was a typical morning for Maria Miro– that is, until she started to make breakfast.

“And all of the sudden everything went dark in the apartment. And, it was already hot in there my air conditioning was on– it quit. My fan was on — it quit,” said Miro. “Everything got dark, my refrigerator went off, so I don’t know what kind of condition my food is going to be in when I come back.”

As if the heat and the power outages isn’t enough, Miro also has health issues.

“I’m a diabetic and I had to eat something, and I’m just now getting something to eat and don’t know how to handle it,” she said.

There’s several businesses on the ground floor of the complex. One of the business owners was handing out bottles of water and food for emergency crews and the residents.

“They’re working hard, they’re sweating with all this gear on, so that’s all i can contribute right now, wish i could cook them a meal,” said Gwendalina Ingram of Je Ne Sais Quoi.

Early in the day on Friday about 11 thousand National Grid Customers were without power in North Buffalo. Officials say power should be fully restored by Saturday morning.

National Grid Power Outage Map https://outagemap.ny.nationalgridus.com/

Residents at senior apartments on Hertel tell me emergency crews are here helping folks who are on oxygen tanks. Because of the power outage.. their tanks are not working and they're having trouble breathing. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/nWrohkpgFg — Angelica A. Morrison (@amorrisonWIVB4) July 10, 2020

Evacuation at Hertel Park Senior Apartments @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/zVFns456as — Angelica A. Morrison (@amorrisonWIVB4) July 10, 2020