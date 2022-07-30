BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers were up for a challenge on Saturday morning as they gathered at Buffalo River Fest Park for Buffalo’s Amazing Race.

This city-wide five-mile race was not just about who’s the fastest runner, but also who had some talent to go along with it. Teams had to compete in a variety of challenges from bowling matches, to obstacle courses, to kayaking, these teams did it all in an attempt to win a grand prize of $1,000.

“It feels great to see it all come together. To see all these people raise money to make their community better. They reached out to their friends and family to support their team. It’s great because now we got a new outreach of people to reach out to, to help us to volunteer to help us with our mission,” said Laurie Krajina, the Development Director of Western New York.

Money was also raised for the Salvation Army in Buffalo. Donations are still being accepted.