Residents push to designate Elmwood Village as local historic district

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a push to make the Elmwood Village a local historic district.

The group “Residents of the Elmwood Village” hosted a community meeting at the library on Porter Avenue.

Organizers say if the neighborhood receives the local historic status, residents and property owners will be able to intervene on big changes in their community.

“We’ve had a lot of demolitions in the elmwood village, we’ve had a lot of development, that’s just not in sink with the historic fabric or context that surrounds it. we’ve explored other options, and this seems to be, we believe to be the best one for our community, but we’re opening this up for feedback and input,” Gretchen Cercone, Residents of the Elmwood Village said.

Supporters say they’ll need to get approval from the Preservation Board and the common council to give the Elmwood Village local historic status.