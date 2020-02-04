Speed cam warning period may be extended in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A move by the Buffalo Common Council has brought uncertainty to the school zone speed camera program in the city. The program is currently in its warning period. The ‘warning’ tag was expected to be dropped on Thursday, with those caught speeding by the cameras then issued a fine.

However, the common council adopted a resolution at its meeting Thursday that could impact that. There are differing interpretations regarding what the resolution does.

Councilman Rasheed Wyatt, who authored the resolution, says it extends the warning period until February 29th. But a spokesperson for Mayor Byron Brown says he believes the resolution is non-binding, meaning the mayor and his staff would ultimately have the final say.

The spokesperson added Mayor Brown is likely to address the topic on Wednesday.

The warning period began on January 6th. Those caught going 26 mph in a 15 mph school zone during school hours since have been issued warnings. Once the warning period ends, that violation will turn into a 50 dollar fine.

Wyatt says he wants to see information regarding the results of the warning period.

“We want to know the number of tickets and what areas are being impacted on this,” he said.

Wyatt and other council members, who said they were not doing this to protect speeders, also expressed interest in added flashing lights to the city’s school zones to make sure motorists were aware that they need to slow down.