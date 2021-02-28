Restaurants in Old First Ward expect to lose business St. Patrick’s Day weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– As we approach a full year of dealing with the pandemic, some St. Patrick’s Day events in Buffalo are again being canceled for the second straight year.

This time it’s the Old Neighborhood Parade that takes place in the Old First Ward.

These events draw hundreds of people to the Old First Ward, so not having the parades, businesses are expecting to take a bit of a hit from that.

News 4 stopped by both Adolf’s Tavern and Gene McCarthy’s.

The owners there tell us they’re not surprised the old neighborhood parade was canceled this year.

Both businesses say they understand it’s still a pandemic and keeping people safe is the priority.

And although they won’t see as much of a business boost around St. Patrick’s Day as they normally would, restaurant owners say they’re happy to just be open on the holiday. Because last year, they had to shut down.

“It’ll be exciting at least for St. Patrick’s Day to have people inside the building because we didn’t have that last year and it was disappointing.” Brian Krause, Co-owner of Adolf’s Old First Ward Tavern

“The parade is great don’t get me wrong, but I’m just glad to be giving people a place to go to enjoy and laugh and talk and share a beer with their friends.” Matthew Conron Co-owner of Gene Mccarthy’s

Both restaurants are expecting to see more people on St. Patrick’s Day weekend so they are preparing for that and to keep people safe.