Restaurants offering indoor dining with tables 6ft apart in Phase 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Now that Western New York is in Phase 3, indoor dining is taking place again but with a few restrictions.

State Assemblyman Sean Ryan says we still need to be careful even with the progress we’ve made.

He reminded Western New Yorkers to practice safe social distancing and to continue wearing masks today.

He even says it could become a new normal to wear masks.

He says the two major goals for restaurants in Phase 3 are keeping employees and visitors safe.

Assemblyman Ryan says restaurants will have to have physical barriers if they can’t physically put their tables six feet apart.