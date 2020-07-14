Resurgence Brewing Company employee tests positive for COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An employee of Resurgence Brewing Company has tested positive for COVID-19.

The brewery says the employee tested positive for the virus on Monday after working at the Chicago St. location on July 3,4 and 7.

“We are working with the Department of Health to ensure proper tracing etc.,” Resurgence wrote on social media.

Resurgence says “The facility has been sterilized over the past couple days. We strive to provide a safe place for both our team and customers during this time and being transparent is part of that.”

