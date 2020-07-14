Breaking News
Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin added to NY travel advisory
Live Now
News 4’s Luke Moretti and Dan Telvock discuss recent state report on COVID-19-related deaths in nursing homes
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Resurgence Brewing Company employee tests positive for COVID-19

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An employee of Resurgence Brewing Company has tested positive for COVID-19.

The brewery says the employee tested positive for the virus on Monday after working at the Chicago St. location on July 3,4 and 7.

“We are working with the Department of Health to ensure proper tracing etc.,” Resurgence wrote on social media.

Resurgence says “The facility has been sterilized over the past couple days. We strive to provide a safe place for both our team and customers during this time and being transparent is part of that.”

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss