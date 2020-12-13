Resurgence Brewing hosts Christmas themed drive-thru

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Resurgence Brewing Company is getting into the holiday spirit.

They held a Christmas drive-thru for families.

It featured Santa, hot cocoa for the kids, and Christmas beers for their parents.

Resurgence says this is the first year they’re holding an event like this.

“With the status of things with COVID, we really wanted to get creative and we wanted a way to get everyone down here and still have a good time, but to do it in a safe way.” Ben Kestner, Director of Tap Room Operations, Resurgence Brewing Company

Special releases for the day included a coffee caramel crunch porter, holiday ale, hot cocoa porter and more.