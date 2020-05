BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–One group is continuing to give back to the community.

The Eastern Hills Sunrise Rotary Club joined forces with business leaders to make a $5,000 donation to the Resurrection Life Food Pantry.

The club presented the check to Kim Reynolds.

She’s the Director of the Resurrection Life Food Pantry.

Reynolds says it was help they really needed, especially during a time when they’re helping more people than usual.

Leaders say the club itself donated $2,000.