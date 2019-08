BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are saying their final goodbyes to a former member of the force.

K-9 Duke served the Buffalo Police Department from March 2009 until January 2016, when he retired. During this time, Duke worked alongside now-retired dog handler Dennis Kessler.

Police say that along with serving as a narcotics detection dog, Duke was also trained as a patrol dog.

On Tuesday, the dog passed away at 12 years old. Buffalo police announced this the following day.