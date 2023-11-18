BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former New York State environmental engineer joined an activist group in raising concerns over the proposed Kensington Expressway project‘s impact on neighborhood air quality Saturday.

Marcia Ladiana, who worked as an engineer in the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Air Resources for 33 years, said the state Department of Transportation’s own numbers show the project would lead to a significant increase in air pollutants like PM2.5 and carbon monoxide. She called on the DOT to perform a comprehensive air quality study and environmental impact statement.

“Because it’s a disadvantaged community, they should be required to look at everything. And measure it, not just estimate it,” Ladiana said at a press conference held Saturday by the community activist group East Side Parkways Coalition, which opposes the project.

A study released by ESP claims if the tunnel is built, PM.25, fine particulate matter that enters the bloodstream through the lungs, would increase 25 percent and carbon monoxide levels would increase by 138 percent.

Ladiana, who has lived on Humboldt Parkway for over 35 years, questioned the data the DOT used to determine that the project would only “slightly” increase air pollution around the proposed tunnel which would extend from under Dodge Street to Sydney Street. She said the modeling the DOT used to show compliance with National Ambient Air Quality Standards used an average based on estimated emissions, but did not evaluate actual emissions from cars and trucks in the area.

“This approach may be acceptable for routine transportation projects, but it is unacceptable to evaluate the ambient impact of vehicle exhaust on this disadvantaged community,” Ladiana said. “People living on and near Humboldt Parkway are getting sick with diseases related to vehicle exhaust exposure.”

The DOT says the air quality over Route 33 is acceptable. But Brad Wales, ESP co-founder and a clinical assistant professor at the University at Buffalo, says his research and the EPA’s environmental justice screening tool shows that the air quality is so poor that people living in surrounding neighborhoods have higher than average rates of asthma and cancer as well as lower life expectancies — an issue his coalition says would only be worsened if the DOT’s tunnel is completed.

“The DOT says it’s gonna be just fine. Are we going to trust the DOT’s data, when right now people are suffering horrible long-term diseases, and the DOT says the air quality is just fine?” Wales said.

Ladiana favors filling the Kensington in and turning it into a parkway, which she says would create over 40 acres of park land “if they do it down to Oak Street.”

“We should not be focusing on auto-centric lifestyle,” Ladiana said. “We need to invest in public transportation and smart streets and have the ability to sequester the CO2. Trees soil and vegetation can do that. A cover on the expressway just is not sufficient.”

ESP says the state’s environmental assessment should include a baseline epidemiological health impact assessment that would survey local residents and document diseases such as asthma, heart issues, high blood pressure, COPD, pre-term birth and various cancers suffered over the last 60 years.

“It’s personal for me,” ESP co-founder Candace Moppins said. “Members of my family who live near the Expressway have suffered cancers, pre-term birth, and COPD for years.”