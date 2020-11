BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A mission of love hit the streets of Buffalo today.

Each Thanksgiving, Reverend Eric Johns sleeps outside and in shelters, eating in soup kitchens all while spending his days with the homeless.

His mission is the same each year, to draw attention to the less fortunate in Western New York and raise awareness of the Boxes of Love campaign.

The campaign ensures thousands of families will have something to eat at Christmas.