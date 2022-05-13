BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police want to know who was allegedly trespassing at an address on Penhurst Park in Buffalo this past Tuesday.
Crime Stoppers provided a photo of the suspect. They’re offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.
To reach Crime Stoppers, call (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.