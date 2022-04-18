BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Up to $2,500 is being offered for information on a burglary that took place earlier this month.
Crime Stoppers says it happened April 6 at Heavenly Fashion on Grant Street.
Anyone with information that could help law enforcement officers solve this can call (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.