BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on a man wanted on felony narcotics and firearm charges.

Anwar Berry is being sought by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. According to them, a search conducted Wednesday on Monroe Street turned up roughly 800 grams of cocaine, two loaded handguns and approximately $129,000 in cash.

Berry, who was described as 6’1″ and 175 lbs, fled the scene in a vehicle later found on Buffalo’s east side near Route 33, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.