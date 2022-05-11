BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on a man wanted on felony narcotics and firearm charges.
Anwar Berry is being sought by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. According to them, a search conducted Wednesday on Monroe Street turned up roughly 800 grams of cocaine, two loaded handguns and approximately $129,000 in cash.
Berry, who was described as 6’1″ and 175 lbs, fled the scene in a vehicle later found on Buffalo’s east side near Route 33, the Sheriff’s Office says.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.
Latest Posts
- Buffalo police: Missing woman has not been seen since April
- GO Bike Buffalo’s Bike to school event encourages children to get exercise and more
- DA: Lackawanna man gets 15 years after domestic violence incidents
- Student airlifted after cafeteria fight at Watertown High School
- See first image of Milky Way’s huge black hole
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.