Reward offered for information on man wanted on human trafficking charges in Alabama

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering up to $2,500 for information on a man wanted on three counts of human trafficking in Alabama.
Demetrice McKinney is 6’1″ and 250 lbs.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.
