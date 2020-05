BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo businessman is helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the Queen City.

Rich Products and ROAR Logistics President Robert Rich III donated 10,000 masks to the City of Buffalo today.

Mayor Byron Brown accepted them in front of ROAR Logistics, another Rich company, on Exchange Street.

Rich says companies need to give back during this tough time.

So far, the City of Buffalo has received 30,000 masks through donations since the pandemic began.