BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rich Products, the global food supplier that is headquartered in Buffalo, will move jobs out of Buffalo and into other locations, the company confirmed to News 4 on Monday.

The company said Monday that it is currently in the early stages of creating an enterprise service organization to “centralize, automate and shift certain work currently being conducted around the world.” The organization said that will include some of that work that is done at the world headquarters, which is located off of Niagara Street.

A story first reported by The Buffalo News, Rich Products confirmed that the changes will involve work in the finance, supply chain, information technology and human resources departments. Buffalo will not be the only location affected by the shift.

Around 700 people work at the headquarters. Rich Products said that they are still in the “very early stages” of the process and that it will take two years to complete. It is unclear how many of those jobs will be impacted.

Rich Products will aim to place employees in other positions that the company has deliberately left open. They also expect new positions to be created, as some other work is expected to be shifted to Buffalo.

A full statement from Rich Products is below.

At Rich’s, we have a bold vision to transform into a digitally powered global food organization. Over the past three years, we’ve made significant investments in new technology and digital infrastructure that will power our global company and enable us to remain competitive both now and in the future. We are in the process of sharing plans with our global workforce about important changes we’re making to the way we operate our business. We are in the early stages of this new journey, one that will take two years to complete. Therefore, it’s too soon to know how this may impact individual roles across our global footprint. We are being deliberate in proactively sharing this news now so that our associates are fully informed as we begin this next step in our company’s evolution. The decisions we make today are driven by our ongoing commitment to remain a private, family-owned company, headquartered in Buffalo, NY, that’s successful over the long term. As we have throughout our 78-year history, we will continue to embrace change and make deliberate decisions that create value for our customers, provide opportunities for our people and drive success into the future. Dwight Gram, Vice President of Corporate Communications

Rich’s was founded in 1945 and supplies food all across the world.