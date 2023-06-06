BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Teachers Federation has a new president.
The BTF announced Tuesday that Richard Nigro won the majority vote after a runoff election against Marc Bruno.
Nigro and his running mate Melinda MacPherson-Sullivan, garnered 68.2 percent of the total vote while Bruno tallied 31.8 percent.
Nigro will replace longtime BTF president Philip Rumore, who announced his retirement in April. Rumore had served as president continuously since 1981.
Latest Posts
- Christie slams ‘mirror hog’ Trump while launching 2024 bid
- How old is your iPhone? Apple’s iOS 17 will only support these devices
- Conservatives stun GOP leaders with dramatic mutiny on House floor
- Meadows testified before grand jury in special counsel’s Trump probe: report
- ‘We’re definitely not alone’: Whistleblower claims U.S. recovered spaceships, aliens
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.