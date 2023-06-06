BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Teachers Federation has a new president.

The BTF announced Tuesday that Richard Nigro won the majority vote after a runoff election against Marc Bruno.

Nigro and his running mate Melinda MacPherson-Sullivan, garnered 68.2 percent of the total vote while Bruno tallied 31.8 percent.

Nigro will replace longtime BTF president Philip Rumore, who announced his retirement in April. Rumore had served as president continuously since 1981.