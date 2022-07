BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to city officials, a Sunday morning fire at 273 Richmond Ave. in Buffalo caused about $200,000 worth of damage.

Buffalo Fire said the flames started on the third floor of the apartment complex around 8:10 a.m.

The Red Cross is reportedly assisting 12 people following the incident and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.