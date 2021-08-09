Ride for Roswell donations surpass $5 million with help from West Herr

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With an additional donation after the event, this year’s Ride for Roswell has raised $5 million.

Thousands of riders and volunteers helped raise $4.9 million this past weekend. The Saturday ride, where bicyclists traveled between three and 100 miles, followed a Celebration of Hope event on Friday night.

Riders began at four different points — Buffalo Outer Harbor, NCCC, Grand Island and the University at Buffalo.

Money raised through the Ride for Roswell goes toward treatment options, clinical trials, medical testing and quality of life programs.

In order to get the total past $5 million, the West Herr Automotive Group donated $59,065.

“Seeing and hearing countless inspiring stories at the Ride’s Celebration of Hope and Ride Day this past weekend reinforced how important the funds raised by this community for cancer patients truly are,” said Scott Bieler, president of West Herr. “We are proud to be part of an incredible community that understands the importance of supporting Roswell Park’s mission, and I’m proud to help the Ride for Roswell reach an incredible $5 million this year.”

The first Ride for Roswell took place in 1996. Since then, nearly $63 million has been raised. The next event will take place on June 25, 2022.