Ride for Roswell to kick off Friday evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 26th annual Ride for Roswell kicks off Friday night.

The event brings together thousands of cyclists, volunteers and supporters in the fight against cancer.

The weekend ride will start at 6 p.m., with a 12-mile ride from Roswell to UB North. Then on Saturday, participants will bike anywhere from three to 100 miles on routes across western New York.

Since the first Ride for Roswell in 1996, the event has raised almost $60 million for cancer research.