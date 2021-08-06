Ride for Roswell to kick off Friday evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 26th annual Ride for Roswell kicks off Friday night.
The event brings together thousands of cyclists, volunteers and supporters in the fight against cancer.
The weekend ride will start at 6 p.m., with a 12-mile ride from Roswell to UB North. Then on Saturday, participants will bike anywhere from three to 100 miles on routes across western New York.
Since the first Ride for Roswell in 1996, the event has raised almost $60 million for cancer research.
- Japan-US relations helped by Iowa hogs
- Albany County Sheriff confirmed a criminal complaint was filed against Cuomo
- After closing at end of May, Tralf Music Hall to announce new shows
- Stubborn horse costs Germany’s Schleu a shot at modern pentathlon gold
- Newsfeed Now: Biden administration pushes COVID vaccinations efforts in hardest-hit areas; Teen uses TikTok to help grandfather with Alzheimer’s