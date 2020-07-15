Rite Aid opening two new self-swab COVID-19 testing sites in Buffalo

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows a sign for a Rite Aid Pharmacy is on the facade at a strip mall in Harmony, Pa. Rite Aid Corporation reports financial results on Thursday, Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Rite Aid says it’s opening 161 additional COVID-19 testing sites starting tomorrow.

That includes two new sites in Buffalo, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

According to Rite Aid, the new locations are the stores at 1070 Genesee St. and 476 William St.

The new testing sites will use self-swab tests overseen by the pharmacists at Rite Aid and will operate through the store’s drive-thru window.

All adults 18 or older are eligible for testing even if they are not showing symptoms.

Pre-registration can begin online today to schedule a time slot for testing by clicking here.