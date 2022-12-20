BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo is saying goodbye to one of its river otters.
Daisy, who recently passed away, was 17 years old. She spent the majority of her life at the Buffalo Zoo after coming there from her birthplace, the Pittsburgh Zoo, at approximately eight months old.
“Daisy had long been a resident in our Otter Creek exhibit and most recently spent her time with Rascal, our 15-year-old male,” the Buffalo Zoo wrote on Twitter.
The zoo says that “over the coming weeks,” “Rascal will be introduced and spend time, as appropriate, with our other North American River Otters, Mindy and Poppy.”
Two of Daisy’s offspring, from her one surviving litter, currently live at other zoos. Before she died, Daisy had been receiving veterinary care.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.