Proposed ‘Riverline’ nature trail will help connect area between South Buffalo and Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A proposed 1.5-mile trail for the City of Buffalo, ‘The Riverline,’ will help connect an area between South Buffalo and Canalside.

There’s an old rail corridor which runs between Red Jacket Riverfront Park, in South Buffalo to about Canalside.

The land is filled with overgrown grass right now, but soon, it’s expected to be turned into an elevated greenway.

If you’ve ever been on the high-line in New York City or the 606 in Chicago, It will be similar to those. but the one in Buffalo will connect the Waterfront, to the Old First Ward, and the Perry and Valley neighborhoods.

“I have been on the NYC High Line many times, and I said, ‘why not here?’ But I didn’t need to say it, because you were already on it. It took us too long to embrace our industrial past, but that day has finally arrived,” Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul said.

The Western New York Land Conservancy held a contest for the design of ‘The Riverline.’

There will be several different access points to the elevated trail.

There is no set date for when construction will begin.