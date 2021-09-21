Riverside library renamed to honor longtime trustee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local library branch is now sporting a new name.

The Riverside branch library will now be known as the Elaine M. Panty Library.

There was a ceremony Monday for the dedication. Panty is from Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood and is a strong supporter of public libraries. She says she was shocked and honored by the recognition.

She adds it’s all about creating a space for everyone to come together.

“There are still some people who are alone and they can come to the library and it’s like a family to them, a library family so they can meet people here, read books together, read magazines, do arts and crafts whatever it is,” Panty said.

Library officials say Elaine has been a library trustee for 33 years.