BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say there was a shooting that injured three people Sunday night in the city’s Riverside neighborhood.
The three men struck by gunfire were taken to ECMC. Two of them appear to have been seriously injured.
Anyone with information on this can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
