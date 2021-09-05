Riverside’s All Saints Roman Catholic Church celebrates 110 years with visit from Bishop Fisher

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Riverside church celebrated its 110 year anniversary Sunday and had a visit from the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

Bishop Michael William Fisher paid a visit to the All Saints Roman Catholic Church in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood and he brought with him a message of hope.

“I hope to bring a message of hope and we always find that in the gospel in our lord’s miracles. We see he heals a deaf man, and that’s what we’re supposed to be about. That’s what our hope our ministry is about — healing,” said Catholic Diocese of Buffalo Bishop Michael William Fisher.

Daniel Devine, a church member and trustee told us, “I Love the man. He’s very pastoral, he cares about the little people. I think his heart is with the parishes.”

The church is also celebrating its 110 year anniversary.

“We celebrate 110 years here at All Saints and hopefully more than 110 more will come,” Bishop Fisher said.

“The parish was founded in 1911 this was all grassland and empty space here at the time. The church burned two years later and so they built the school. They had mass at the school until the 1930s,” added Pastor of All Saints Rev. Angelo Chimera.

One thing that makes the church special is that for more than a century they’ve maintained a diverse church congregation.

“The parish has always been a mixed parish. That’s why it’s called All Saints because there were Hungarians, and Poles, and Germans and Italians. They didn’t want to offend anybody so they called it All Saints church. Now, we’re back again with a mixture of people. We have Congolese people here, Burmese people, Rwandans and so forth,” Chimera said.