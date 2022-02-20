Riverworks hosts 2022 Buffalo Whiskey Riot festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday night, many people got to try various types of whiskies, among other things during this year’s Buffalo Whiskey Riot.

There were more than 200 types of whiskies at the event, which returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. It has been described as the “ultimate whiskey festival experience.” People there got the chance to taste unique whiskey cocktails and meet the master distillers behind their favorite brand.

“There’s no other festival like this where you have this much whiskey,” said Bobby Finan, co-founder of the Whiskey Riot. “If you really think about it, trying different whiskies is a very expensive hobby. You gotta go buy a $30 bottle at a minimum — this a very cost efficient way to try potentially hundreds. Nobody actually drinks that much.”

Tommyrotter Distillery and Step Out Buffalo helped put on the festival.