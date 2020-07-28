Riverworks to host 11 Day Power Play street hockey in August

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–“Cancer doesn’t stop for COVID-19, and neither do we.”

That’s what the 11 Day Power Play Twitter account had to say Tuesday as it announced their new home for this year’s event.

Riverworks will host the 11 Day Power Play this year in a street hockey format.

Organizers say they can’t wait to see their players playing street hockey for 11 straight days at one of the coolest venues in town.

The 11 Day Power Play will take place on August 19-30.

