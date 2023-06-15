BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Your Thursday evening commute might be impacted by the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge.

A number of roads will be shut down to make way for runners participating in the 5K race, which starts at 6:25 p.m.

But before that, the following closures will begin:

Amherst Street (Colvin to Nottingham) | 5-8:15 p.m.

Delaware Avenue (Amherst to W. Ferry) | 6:10-8:15 p.m.

Parts of Nottingham and Middlesex | 6:10-8:15 p.m.

Exits onto Delaware Avenue from Route 198 | 6 p.m.

MORE | Take a look at the full race course here.

For anyone watching or running in the race, it’s recommended that you park off-site and utilize a free shuttle service from Buffalo State University, which will run from 4:15 to 6 p.m., and then again between 8 and 10 p.m. Parking will be available in lots G20, G21, G22 and R13 at the school.

No parking will be permitted in the grass areas in and around Delaware Park or at Medaille University. Load-in and load-out can take place at Ring Road, via Jewett Parkway, inside the park.