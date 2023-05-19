BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Memorial Day Weekend is also Buffalo Marathon Weekend, with this year’s race taking place on Sunday, May 28.

The 26.2-mile race will result in a number of road closures around Buffalo, some of which start as early as 4:30 a.m. The latest road reopenings will happen at 2 p.m.

The full list can be found in the document below:

The weekend will be packed with events starting the Friday before. Here are some of them:

May 26 – Weekend/Summer Kickoff Party with fireworks and music by The Strictly Hip | 5-10 p.m. (Chippewa Street)

May 26 – Plogging (jogging and picking up litter) | 5:30 p.m. (Chippewa Street)

May 27 – Health and Wellness Expo | 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year’s race will include 6,400 athletes from across 13 countries and 41 states.