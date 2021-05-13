Rochester man arrested at Peace Bridge, charged with unlawfully possessing a gun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced today a Rochester man was arrested at the Peace Bridge and charged with illegally possessing a gun on Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint, a Customs and Border Protection officer encountered 27-year-old Christopher Kendrick traveling in an “erratic” manner at the Peace Bridge.
Kennedy’s office says the officer also smelled the odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle.
During a search of Kendrick’s vehicle, another officer found a semi-automatic firearm.
According to officials, a records check revealed that in October 2011, Kendrick was convicted in Monroe County Court of the crime of third-degree robbery, and as a result of such conviction, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
The charge carries a max penalty of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.