“Rock Out For Our Protectors” will raise money to make masks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group that started as a call for action on Facebook is now hosting a full virtual concert in the hopes of raising money to create thousands of masks for people across western New York and the country.

We introduced you to “Operation Protect Our Protectors” back in March, when the pandemic really began here in New York.

Founders Jeannine Alsous and Peter Genovese wanted to create masks for essential employees. Their team started as four people before expanding to include more than 100 volunteers.

Now, they’re teaming up with That’s The Ticket Entertainment to host a live virtual concert on Saturday night called “Rock Out For Our Protectors.” It’s all to support a very big goal, making 20,000 masks.

They say demand has skyrocketed in the past few weeks.

The masks created through Operation Protect Our Protectors go to everyone from firefighters, to restaurant workers, to postal workers.

The founders say it costs a little under one dollar to make a mask, and all the money raised goes toward supplies.

Now, another well-known western New York orgnaization is getting on board to help — 26 Shirts. Founder Del Reid says they will be releasing a revamped design to help with the cause.

Some big names are on board for the concert, including Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root, “The Voice” winner Sawyer Fredericks, and Marc Scibilia, in addition to several local acts.

The fun begins at 8 p.m. on Facebook.

More information on volunteering, donating or asking for help getting a mask can be found on Operation Protect Our Protectors‘ website.

