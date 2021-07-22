Rolling Stones relaunch U.S. tour, but without Buffalo date

NEW YORK (AP) — Rolling Stones fans in the United States will finally be getting, yes, some satisfaction: The band announced it was relaunching its “No Filter” tour, derailed by the pandemic, this fall.
Shows will begin in St. Louis on Sept. 26, followed by rescheduled stops in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Austin.
The band has also added three new dates, including the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival — their first time playing there — Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.
Tickets will go on sale July 30 for the new shows. Shows previously set for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo could not be rescheduled.
