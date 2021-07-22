Rolling Stones relaunch U.S. tour, but without Buffalo date

FILE – In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Mick Jagger, center, performs with his Rolling Stones bandmates, from left, Ron Wood, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards during their concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Stones announced Thursday, July 22, 2021, that they will relaunch their U.S. tour on Sept. 26 in St. Louis. Their revived tour will include some new dates in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and a show at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Rolling Stones fans in the United States will finally be getting, yes, some satisfaction: The band announced it was relaunching its “No Filter” tour, derailed by the pandemic, this fall.

Shows will begin in St. Louis on Sept. 26, followed by rescheduled stops in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Austin.

MORE | Rolling Stones postpone tour, including Buffalo date

The band has also added three new dates, including the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival — their first time playing there — Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

Tickets will go on sale July 30 for the new shows. Shows previously set for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo could not be rescheduled.