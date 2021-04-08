Roswell begins renovations on 12,600 square foot ambulatory center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Redesign construction has begun on Roswell Park’s Head & Neck Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Speech Pathology & Dental Center.

Officials say the renovation work at the 12,600 square foot center on the third floor of Roswell’s main hospital will involve two phases.

The updated center will feature a brighter, airy design enhanced by significant natural light, as well as exam rooms configured in “pod” layouts with dental services provided in open operatory layout, according to Roswell.

Courtesy Roswell Park

Additionally, Roswell says specialized and supportive services will remain all in one location. Officials tell News 4 this will provide convenience and ease of access for patients.

Wesley Hicks Jr., Chair of the Department of Head & Neck/Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Roswell Park, says, “our patients’ needs guided every planning decision. The new space will support the careful integration of many different clinical and supportive services necessary for the care of cancer patients.”

Roswell expects renovations to be complete in late 2022.